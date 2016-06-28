FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad's uncle under investigation in France - source
June 28, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Assad's uncle under investigation in France - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - A French judge earlier this month put an uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad under formal investigation for tax fraud and money-laundering, a source close to the case said on Tuesday.

Suspected of having acquired his wealth in France illegally, Rifaat al-Assad, an opponent of his nephew’s regime, was put under investigation on June 9 after an interrogation with a French financial judge, the source said. He was also banned from leaving France apart from trips to London for health reasons.

Two anti-corruption associations filed complaints against him in 2013, and the following year, French authorities began looking into whether there was evidence of corruption, bribery and money-laundering.

His lawyer declined to comment. At time the complaint was filed, people close to him said his wealth did not come from Syria.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas

