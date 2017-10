PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday that he did not believe Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s declaration of a ceasefire was sincere and that international observers should be deployed to monitor the situation in the country.

“I do not believe Bashar al-Assad is sincere,” Sarkozy told news TV channel i>tele in an interview. “Sadly I do not believe this ceasefire.”