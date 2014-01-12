FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Friends of Syria says Geneva talks only option for peace
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 12, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Friends of Syria says Geneva talks only option for peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Friends of Syria, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who support the Syrian oppositian, said on Sunday that the only way for political solution in Syria is for peace talks in Geneva to take place.

“There is no other political solution,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said speaking on behalf of the group. “There will be no political solution for Syria unless Geneva 2 meets.”

An international meeting bringing President Bashar al-Assad’s government and opposition groups to the table is set to be held from Jan. 22 in Switzerland. (Reporting by John Irish, editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.