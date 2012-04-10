FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria blatantly lying about ceasefire - France
April 10, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 6 years ago

Syria blatantly lying about ceasefire - France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Syria’s latest promises to implement international mediator Kofi Annan’s ceasefire plan for Syria are a “blatant and unacceptable lie”, France’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“The Syrian foreign minister’s statements this morning affirming an initial implementation of the Annan plan by the Damascus regime are a fresh expression of this blatant and unacceptable lie,” foreign ministry spokesman Bernard Valero told journalists.

“They are indicative of a feeling of impunity against which the international community absolutely has to react to,” he added.

