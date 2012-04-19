FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

France says U.N. Syria mission needs 300-400 people

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - A United Nations observer mission in Syria would require between 300 and 400 people to oversee the country properly, more than the 250 observers the Syrian government says is reasonable, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday.

Juppe, speaking shortly before a meeting in Paris of foreign ministers from the international “Friends of Syria” coalition, said the group would discuss contingency plans for a potential unravelling of a UN-backed peace plan.

“If it is not possible (to implement the plan) then we will look at what new measures need to be taken,” Juppe told a media briefing ahead of the talks with delegations from 14 countries including the United States, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

