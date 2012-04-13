FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's Sarkozy says Assad not sincere on ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-France's Sarkozy says Assad not sincere on ceasefire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday that he did not believe Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s declaration of a ceasefire was sincere and that international observers should be deployed to monitor the situation in the country.

“I do not believe Bashar al-Assad is sincere,” Sarkozy told news TV channel i>tele in an interview. “Sadly I do not believe this ceasefire.”

Sarkozy, waging an uphill battle for re-election in a vote that opens on April 22, said he had discussed the issue with U.S. President Barack Obama in a conference call on Thursday.

“I believe, and I discussed this yesterday afternoon with Barack Obama, that at the very least international observers must be deployed to establish what’s going on,” he said.

“I firmly believe the international community should live up to its responsibilities and create the conditions for (setting up) humanitarian corridors,” he said.

Syrian opposition activists called mass protests for Friday to test a fragile, day-old ceasefire, and international pressure mounted for Damascus to comply fully with a U.N.-backed peace plan.

Sarkozy and Obama called on Syria on Thursday to adhere “scrupulously and without conditions” to a U.N.-backed plan to end the violence in the country.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.