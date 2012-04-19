FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France urges humanitarian corridor in Syria
April 19, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

France urges humanitarian corridor in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday that the solution for the crisis in Syria was the establishment of humanitarian corridors which would allow the opposition to President Bashar al-Assad to survive.

“Bashar al-Assad is lying ... He wants to wipe Homs off the map just like (former Libyan President Muammar) Gaddafi wanted to destroy Benghazi,” Sarkozy said ahead of a meeting for foreign ministers on Syria in Paris on Thursday. “We called this meeting to gather all those who cannot stand that a dictator is killing his people.”

“The solution is the establishment of humanitarian corridors so that an opposition can exist in Syria,” Sarkozy told Europe 1 radio.

