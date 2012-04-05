FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRC says has Syria nod to expand aid, visit prisoners
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 6 years

ICRC says has Syria nod to expand aid, visit prisoners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 5 (Reuters) - Syria has agreed to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to expand its work in the country and seek a pause in the fighting when needed to evacuate the wounded, the agency said on Thursday.

“This means that we will have to rapidly build up our human resources and logistical capacity in Syria,” ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger said in a statement issued at the end of his visit to Damascus, where he met several ministers.

ICRC officials would resume visits to detention centres, stalled since September, with a visit planned to detainees in custody at Aleppo central prison, the statement said.

Syrian officials and Kellenberger also reached an agreement on a procedure under which the agency could request a humanitarian pause in the fighting in an area so as to evacuate the wounded and bring in supplies, spokesman Hicham Hassan said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.