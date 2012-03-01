Sarkozy says hurt French reporter to be flown home

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he had spoken to wounded freelance journalist Edith Bouvier by telephone following her evacuation to Lebanon from the besieged Syrian city of Homs, along with photographer William Daniels.

Sarkozy, in Brussels for a European summit, told reporters that Bouvier would be flown home to France in a government plane. The flight could happen as soon as Thursday evening if doctors agreed, he said.

“Edith Bouvier and William Daniels are safely in Lebanon and will very shortly be under the protection of our embassy in Beirut,” he said. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Ben Harding)