Wounded British, French journalists "safe" in Lebanon

AMMAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Two Western journalists wounded in a Syrian army bombardment of the besieged city of Homs have been smuggled out of the country and are now safe in Lebanon, Syrian opposition sources and a diplomat following their case said on Tuesday.

The two are photographer Paul Conroy of London’s Sunday Times and Edith Bouvier, a freelance reporter working for French newspaper Le Figaro.

“Conroy is now safe and sound in Lebanon,” the diplomat told Reuters. Bouvier was also safe in the neighbouring country, Syrian opposition sources said.

Marie Colvin, a veteran war correspondent for the Sunday Times, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed in the same bombardment of a rebel neighbourhood of Homs.