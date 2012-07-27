FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch, British photographers freed in Syria
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch, British photographers freed in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* One of journalists wounded in escape attempt

* Freed after fixer contacts Syrian rebel forces

AMSTERDAM, July 27 (Reuters) - Two photographers, one Dutch and the other British, who were taken hostage last week by al Qaeda-linked militants in northern Syria, have been released, the Netherlands Association for Journalists said on Friday.

Jeroen Oerlemans and British colleague John Cantlie were detained on July 17 while working near the Syrian border with Turkey, it said. Oerlemans was being treated for a gunshot wound suffered in an escape attempt.

The pair were released on Thursday after their fixer escaped and contacted Syrian rebel forces, it said.

Oerlemans was in Turkey recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported, quoting Oerlemans.

“Every day they recited prayers at us. They said we should prepare for death and we were better off not dying as infidels,” Oerlemans told the daily.

Handcuffed and blindfolded, they tried to escape on bare feet on their second day as prisoners.

“We ran a couple of hundred metres (yards) uphill. We heard voices, shots, but we kept running. We were convinced; it was either run, or die,” Oerlemans said.

A short time later he was shot and they were re-captured.

The kidnapping was apparently carried out by 20 Chechen mercenaries. The hostage-taking was not made public until the men had been released, the association said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.