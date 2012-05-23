FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's oil industry lost $4 billion due to sanctions - Syria's oil minister
May 23, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Syria's oil industry lost $4 billion due to sanctions - Syria's oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 23 (Reuters) - The Syrian oil industry has lost around $4 billon due to sanctions imposed in September which banned crude oil imports from the country, Syrian oil minister Sufian Alao said on Wednesday.

Syrian state news agency SANA quoted him as saying: “The Syrian oil industry lost about $4 billion as a result of unjust European and American sanctions and impediments that they imposed on the export and import of petroleum and petroleum derivatives since the beginning of September.”

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Birrane

