Canada giving C$100 million to help address Syria refugee crisis

OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada will give an extra C$100 million ($75 million) to the United Nations’ refugee agency to help it deal with the Syrian crisis, International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Thursday.

Bibeau told reporters that the money would help the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees provide shelter, protection, education and health to some of the millions affected by the Syrian civil war.

The money will also be used to identify, contact and counsel Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey eligible for resettlement. Canada says it will accept 25,000 Syrian refugees by the end of February 2016.

Bibeau said that since the Syrian crisis began, Canada had committed over C$969 million in funds for humanitarian assistance, development projects and security and stability initiatives.