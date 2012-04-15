FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First truce monitors in Syria 'on Sunday evening'
April 15, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

First truce monitors in Syria 'on Sunday evening'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - An initial team of U.N. ceasefire monitors is due to arrive in Syria on Sunday evening and will be deployed on Monday, the spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan said.

They will be joined by at least two dozen more in coming days in line with a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Saturday authorising their deployment, Ahmad Fawzi said.

“The first batch of six U.N. observers arrives tonight, they will be on the ground in blue helmets tomorrow (Monday),” Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva. “They will be quickly augmented by up to 25-30 from the region and elsewhere.”

