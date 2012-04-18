Gunfire heard in Syrian town during U.N. visit - Syria TV

BEIRUT, April 18 (Reuters) - Shooting broke out on Wednesday in the Syrian town of Erbin in Damascus province during a visit by United Nations monitors, Syrian state media and activists said.

Ikhbariya television channel also said a “terrorist group” had planted a bomb at a checkpoint, wounding a member of the Syrian security forces.

It was not clear whether the shooting or bombing occurred in the presence of the monitors.

An Internet video which activists said was filmed in Erbin showed a crowd of people running and the sound of gunshots could be heard.