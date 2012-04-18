FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunfire heard in Syrian town during U.N. visit - Syria TV
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Gunfire heard in Syrian town during U.N. visit - Syria TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 18 (Reuters) - Shooting broke out on Wednesday in the Syrian town of Erbin in Damascus province during a visit by United Nations monitors, Syrian state media and activists said.

Ikhbariya television channel also said a “terrorist group” had planted a bomb at a checkpoint, wounding a member of the Syrian security forces.

It was not clear whether the shooting or bombing occurred in the presence of the monitors.

An Internet video which activists said was filmed in Erbin showed a crowd of people running and the sound of gunshots could be heard.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.