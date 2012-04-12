FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian opposition says ceasefire only partly observed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 12 (Reuters) - A U.N.-backed ceasefire that took effect in Syria at dawn is only being “partially observed” as heavy weapons and government troops remain deployed in cities, the main opposition movement said on Thursday.

“There is no evidence of a significant withdrawal,” the Syrian National Council’s spokeswoman Basma Kodmani told a news briefing in Geneva.

“The ceasefire is ... only partially observed... To us it clear that ceasefire implied withdrawal of all heavy weaponry from cities, populated areas. This has not happened.”

Kodmani also said that three people had been killed in the towns of Idlib and Hama since the truce deadline expired at six o’clock this morning.

