Qatar calls for new Syria opposition body to be recognised

DOHA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Qatar said on Sunday the new umbrella group uniting opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inside and outside Syria should be recognised as the only legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

“Trust us that we will strive from now on to have this new body recognised completely by all parties ... as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim told reporters.

He said Qatar would lead discussions at the Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, and with the United States and European allies, to win the group such recognition.