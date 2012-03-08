Syrian pound hits new record low -Damascus dealers

AMMAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Syria’s currency has fallen around 13 percent in the last 24 hours on the black market in Damascus as consumers and companies sought to hoard dollars, interpreting recent U.S. statements as signals of possible military intervention.

Dealers speaking on the phone from the Syrian capital said it cost as much as 100 Syrian pounds to buy a dollar on the street compared to around 47 a year ago, when the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Patrick Graham)