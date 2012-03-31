FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria rebels: We'll cease fire if tanks, artillery leave
March 31, 2012
March 31, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

Syria rebels: We'll cease fire if tanks, artillery leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 31 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels are ready to stop fighting the moment the Syrian army withdraws its tanks, artillery and heavy weapons from opposition areas, a spokesman for Free Syrian Army commanders inside Syria said on Saturday.

“We cannot accept the presence of tanks and troops in armoured vehicles among the people. We don’t have a problem with the ceasefire. As soon as they remove their armoured vehicles, the Free Syrian Army will not fire a single shot,” Lieutenant Colonel Qassim Saad al-Din told Reuters by telephone from Homs.

A rebel officer in Damascus said separately: “When (President Bashar) al-Assad’s gangs stop the shelling and killing of civilians, then our leaders can issue an order to stop operations and we will commit to it to show our good intentions.”

