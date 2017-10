BEIRUT, April 10 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels fighting forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are committed to a ceasefire under a U.N.-backed peace plan to end year-long violence in the country, rebel spokesman said on Tuesday.

Colonel Qassem Saad al-Deen, spokesman of the joint command of the Free Syrian Army inside Syria told Reuters the rebels will fight on if Assad does not pull back his troops and tanks from in and around cities by Thursday in line with the peace plan.