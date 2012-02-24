Red Cross working to evacuate reporters from Homs-France

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The governor of the Syrian city of Homs and the Red Cross are working to evacuate wounded foreign journalists stranded there by Syrian government attacks on opposition rebels, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Friday.

“I have asked the Syrian authorities for our ambassador to go there. This authorization was not accepted, but the governor of Homs is working with the Red Cross to make this (evacuation) happen as quickly as possible,” Juppe told a meeting of the “Friends of Syria” group in Tunis. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sophie Hares)