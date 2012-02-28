Syrian envoy storms out of UN rights meet after plea

GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Syria called on Tuesday for countries to stop “inciting sectarianism and providing arms” to opposition forces in the country, and charged that sanctions imposed by some countries were preventing Damascus from buying medicines and fuel.

Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, stormed out of the U.N. Human Rights Council after delivering an angry speech to the Geneva forum’s emergency debate on the deteriorating situation in Syria called at the request of Gulf countries and Turkey, and backed by the West.

“We reaffirm to all those alleged friends of the Syrian people that the simple step to immediately help the Syrian people is to stop inciting sectarianism, providing arms and weapons and funding and putting the Syrian people one against the other,” Khabbaz Hamoui said.

“Unjust and unilateral sanctions imposed by some countries on the Syrian people are preventing access to medicines, to fuel in all forms as well as electricity, and are also impeding bank transfers to buy these materials,” he said.