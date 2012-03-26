Annan says Syria crisis cannot drag on indefinitely

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan said on Monday that the crisis in Syria “cannot drag on indefinitely” but that he could not set a deadline for a resolution after a year of bloodshed.

“It is not practical to put forth timetables and timelines when you haven’t got agreement from the parties,” Annan told journalists in Moscow, where he met on Sunday with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“This cannot be allowed to drag on indefinitely and as I have told the parties on the ground, they cannot resist the transformational winds that are blowing.”