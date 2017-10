MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Western and Arab nations on Wednesday against arming Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s foes, saying it would lead to more bloodshed and would not enable the opposition to defeat government forces.

“If the opposition is armed to the teeth, it will not defeat the Syrian army. There will be slaughter for many years,” state-run Itar-Tass news agency quoted Lavrov as saying during a visit to Azerbaijan.