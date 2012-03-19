FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC says Russia to press Syria on daily truce plan
March 19, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

ICRC says Russia to press Syria on daily truce plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister voiced clear support for a plan for daily humanitarian ceasefires in Syria and promised Russia would press President Bashar al-Assad’s government to accept it, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “clearly agreed to and was supportive of” the idea of a daily two-hour cessation of hostilities to allow for life-saving aid operations, ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger told Reuters after talks with Lavrov.

Asked whether Lavrov had promised that Russia would pressure Syria’s government on the plan, he said, “Yes, very much so.”

