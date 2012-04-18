FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco urges Moscow to press Syria on ceasefire
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Morocco urges Moscow to press Syria on ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Morocco’s foreign minister urged Russia on Wednesday to press the Syrian government to adhere to a ceasefire and withdraw forces from cities in accordance with U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan’s peace plan.

“We continue to wish Annan’s mission success and believe the Russian Federation can play an effective role in convincing the Syrian government to respect the ceasefire regime and the conditions for the withdrawal of forces from cities,” Moroccan Foreign Minister Saad-Eddine Al-Othmani, speaking through a translator, told a joint news conference after talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

