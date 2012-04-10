FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia urges Syria to step up peace plan moves
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 6 years ago

Russia urges Syria to step up peace plan moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia urged the Syrian government on Tuesday to act “more decisively” to implement international envoy Kofi Annan’s peace plan but also said foreign states should use their influence on opposition groups to press for an immediate ceasefire.

“We told our Syrian colleague ... we think their actions could be more active, more decisive in regard to the fulfillment of the points of the plan,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a joint briefing after talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem.

Lavrov said Moualem told him the government had begun implementing requirements regarding “the use of weapons” in Syrian cities and towns but did not specifically mention a withdrawal, which must begin on Tuesday under Annan’s plan.

He said Syrian opposition groups must also be committed to Annan’s plan and called on foreign states with influence on them to use it to promote an immediate ceasefire.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.