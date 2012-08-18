Russia rejects idea of no-fly zone over Syria-Sky News Arabia

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia rejects the idea of a no-fly zone over Syria, Sky News Arabia quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying in comments broadcast on Saturday.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that his country rejects the imposition of any no-fly zone on Syria,” Sky News Arabia reported on its website.

No member of the United Nations Security Council has proposed a no-fly zone but U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Aug. 11 the United States did not rule out the option. Days later, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said that a no-fly zone over Syria was not a “front-burner” issue.