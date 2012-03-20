FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Syrian leadership has made many mistakes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

Russia says Syrian leadership has made many mistakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Syria’s leadership has made “very many mistakes” that have aggravated the crisis in the violence-torn Middle Eastern nation, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks broadcast on Tuesday.

Lavrov’s comments were some of Russia’s toughest criticism of the Syrian government in a year of bloodshed, but he reiterated that President Bashar al-Assad’s exit should not be a precondition for a solution to the crisis.

“We believe the Syrian leadership reacted wrongly to the first appearance of peaceful protests and ... is making very many mistakes,” Lavrov told Russian radio station Kommersant-FM, seeking to distance Moscow from the government.

Lavrov said that “the question of who will lead Syria in a transition period” can only be decided in a dialogue involving the government and its opponents and that demanding Assad resign as a condition for such a dialogue is “unrealistic”.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.