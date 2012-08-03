Russia sends navy vessels to Syria base-agencies

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moscow is sending three large landing ships with marines aboard to a Russian naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus, Russian news agencies quoted a source in the general staff as saying on Friday.

The source said that each ship would have up to 120 marines onboard and the ships, currently in the Mediterranean Sea, would arrive in Tartus by the end of this week.

The source did not specify what the goal of the mission was. But Russia had earlier said it was preparing to send marines to Syria in case it needed to protect personnel and remove equipment from the naval maintenance facility.