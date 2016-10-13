FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria buys one million tonnes Russian wheat -Syrian government source
October 13, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

Syria buys one million tonnes Russian wheat -Syrian government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Syria's state grain buying agency Hoboob bought one million tonnes of Russian wheat at 150 euros a tonne, on a cost and freight basis, a Syrian government source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The wheat bought in the Hoboob tender is for shipment for a year after opening up the letter of credit, the source said.

Syria often buys wheat from its political ally Russia but this was an unusually large amount. The source said it should cover the government's needs for this year until the next local wheat buying season in 2017.

Syria's local wheat harvest nearly halved to 1.3 million tonnes this year, the lowest in 27 years, as fighting and poor rainfall further degraded the farming sector and the nation's ability to feed itself. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

