Army kills one on Day 2 of Syria truce - activists
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Army kills one on Day 2 of Syria truce - activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 13 (Reuters) - At least one anti-government protester was shot dead by security forces in the city of Hama on Friday as demonstrators against President Bashar al-Assad tried to converge on a central square, activists said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights quoted sources in Hama as saying one person was killed. An activist with the anti-Assad Local Coordination Committees in the central city said two were shot dead by soldiers at a checkpoint.

There were no reports of violence elsewhere by mid-afternoon but activists said state security forces were out in strength to ensure there were no major anti-Assad rallies.

