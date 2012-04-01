Turkey: will not let Syria's Assad misuse another opportunity

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday the international community would not allow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to “misuse another opportunity”, saying current efforts to end the conflict there represented a last chance.

Speaking after the “Friends of Syria” conference in Istanbul, Davutoglu told a news conference the international community had been too slow in responding to the Bosnian conflict in the 1990s and it should now act decisively and without delay.