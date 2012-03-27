FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines to halt Syria flights from Sunday
March 27, 2012

Turkish Airlines to halt Syria flights from Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines said it will halt flights to Syria from Sunday, in a move that follows the Turkish government’s decision to shut its embassy in Damascus and advise nationals to leave due to the violence gripping Syria.

Flights to Damascus and Aleppo would be halted, the airline’s press office said.

Turkey has closed the embassy in Damascus, deepening Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s isolation, but it has kept open its consulate in Aleppo, a city 45 km (28 miles) east of the border with Turkey.

