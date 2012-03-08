FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. says readying food stocks for 1.5 mln in Syria
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 6 years

U.N. says readying food stocks for 1.5 mln in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday that it was readying food stocks for 1.5 million people in Syria as part of a 90-day emergency contingency plan to help civilians deprived of basic supplies after nearly a year of conflict.

“More needs to be done,” John Ging of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA), told a one-day Syrian Humanitarian Forum being held in Geneva, describing the situation in Syria as “very fluid”.

“The U.N. side of the humanitarian community is looking at the process of additional food stocks pre-positioned to target 1.5 million people,” he said.

Top U.N. aid official Valerie Amos is visiting Syria this week. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.