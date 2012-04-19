FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN official: No deal yet with Syria on use of air assets
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

UN official: No deal yet with Syria on use of air assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (Reuters) - The deputy head of U.N. peacekeeping told the Security Council on Thursday that the United Nations has yet to reach agreement with Damascus on the use of crucial air assets by an expanded U.N. ceasefire monitoring mission in Syria, envoys said.

Edmond Mulet, deputy head of the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations, informed the 15-nation council that air assets were not covered in a preliminary agreement Syria and the United Nations signed on Thursday, council envoys told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Mulet said that Syria and the world body agreed to sort out the issue later, though he emphasized that use of aircraft “will be vital to the mission,” a diplomat said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.