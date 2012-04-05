FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria conflict must end at 6 a.m. April 12-Annan
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

Syria conflict must end at 6 a.m. April 12-Annan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said the Syrian army and rebels in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands must end all violence by 6 a.m. Syrian time April 12 if the government meets its agreed deadline to halt fighting two days earlier.

“I urge the government and the opposition commanders to issue clear instructions so that the message reaches across the country, down to the fighter and soldier at the local level,” Annan told the U.N. General Assembly.

