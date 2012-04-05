U.N. chief says Syria violence worsening

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that violence in Syria against civilians had not stopped and the year-long conflict that has already killed thousands was getting worse.

“Despite the Syrian government’s acceptance of the joint special envoy’s (Kofi Annan‘s) plan of initial proposals to resolve the crisis, the violence and assaults in civilian areas have not stopped. The situation on the ground continues to deteriorate,” Ban told the U.N. General Assembly.