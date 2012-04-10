Annan urges UN council to push for Syria truce by Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, April 10 (Reuters) - Every effort must be made to ensure that Syria’s government and opposition comply with a Thursday deadline to end a year-long conflict that has killed thousands, U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan told the U.N. Security Council in a letter on Tuesday.

“The Syrian leadership should now seize the opportunity to make a fundamental change of course,” he said in the letter to the 15-nation body, obtained by Reuters.

“It is essential that the next 48 hours bring visible signs of immediate and indisputable change in the military posture of the government forces throughout the country,” Annan said, adding that the opposition also should cease fighting in order to “give no excuse for the government to renege on its commitments.”