UN Council could approve Syria monitors Friday-Russia
April 12, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

UN Council could approve Syria monitors Friday-Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 (Reuters) - Withdrawing troops from Syrian towns and cities is just as important as the ceasefire, China’s U.N. envoy said on Thursday, as Russia’s U.N. ambassador said the Security Council could adopt a resolution on Friday approving unarmed U.N. observers.

“We fully support Kofi Annan’s six-point plan and we believe the ceasefire is very important as is also pulling troops out of the towns and cities by the Syrian government ... very, very important,” said Chinese U.N. Ambassador Li Baodong.

Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said that he hoped a resolution approving unarmed U.N. observers for Syria would be passed by the 15-nation panel on Friday. “It’s crucial for the monitors to be on the ground,” he said.

