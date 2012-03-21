FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council agrees to statement on Syria
March 21, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 6 years

U.N. Security Council agrees to statement on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council, including Russia and China, has agreed to a statement on Syria that backs U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan’s bid to end violence that has brought the country to the brink of civil war, council diplomats said on Wednesday.

The statement also threatens Syria with “further steps” if it fails to comply with Annan’s six-point peace proposal, which calls for a cease-fire, political dialogue between the government and opposition, and full access for aid agencies.

