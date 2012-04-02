Annan tells UN council he wants deadline for Syria peace

UNITED NATIONS, April 2 (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan has asked the U.N. Security Council for support in implementing an April 10 deadline for Syria to partially implement his peace plan, with a full ceasefire within 48 hours thereafter, envoys said on Monday.

Annan told the 15-nation council behind closed doors that Syria has agreed to the idea of such a deadline, which would include the end of troop movements toward population centers, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and beginning the withdrawal of troops, U.N. diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity.