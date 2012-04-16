Syria violence casts doubt on UN observer mission-US

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 (Reuters) - Sporadic violence across Syria in violation of a shaky 4-day-old truce cast doubt over U.N. plans to expand a small observer mission charged with overseeing an end to 13 months of conflict, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Monday.

A handful of observers arrived in Damascus on Sunday, a day after the 15-nation U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to authorize an initial deployment of up to 30 unarmed observers.

The council needs to pass a second resolution to expand the mission to 250 as requested by U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan, who brokered the truce that came into effect on Thursday.

U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice, who is president of the Security Council for April, said the United States was gravely concerned that sporadic violence continued across Syria and had appeared to intensify in cities like Homs in recent days.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Rice told reporters.

“Should the violence persist and the ceasefire, or cessation of violence more aptly, not hold, that ... will call into question the wisdom and the viability of sending in the full monitoring presence,” she said.

U.N. human rights investigators said on Monday they had received reports of shelling and arrests by Syrian forces since the ceasefire, as well as executions of soldiers captured by rebel forces, although the violence was generally less than before the truce came into effect.

Since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad erupted in March 2011, Russia and China had blocked two previous Western attempts to pass Security Council resolutions condemning Assad’s government. Saturday’s resolution was the first on the crisis adopted by the council.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Saturday that he hoped a resolution to expand the U.N. observer mission to 250 people could be passed by the U.N. Council quickly.

The U.N. estimates Assad’s forces have killed more than 9,000 people in the uprising. Syrian authorities say foreign-backed militants have killed over 2,600 soldiers and police.