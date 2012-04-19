FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria hasn't fully complied with Annan's peace plan-UN chief Ban
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

Syria hasn't fully complied with Annan's peace plan-UN chief Ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 18 (Reuters) - Syria has not fully complied with its obligations to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns and has yet to send a “clear signal” about its commitment to peace, the U.N. chief told the Security Council in a letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said an expanded U.N. monitoring mission for Syria would he comprised of “an initial deployment” of up to 300 unarmed observers who would supervise a fragile week-old ceasefire between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters seeking to oust him.

