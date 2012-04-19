CORRECTED-Annan's team urges swift deployment of Syria observers

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan’s deputy told the Security Council that the swift deployment of more observers to Syria was needed despite continued risks and persistent violence, council diplomats told Reuters.

Jean-Marie Guehenno told the 15-nation council in New York that deploying more unarmed military observers “would have a potential to change the political dynamics on the ground,” a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Another envoy confirmed the remarks.