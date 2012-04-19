FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Annan's team urges swift deployment of Syria observers
April 19, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Annan's team urges swift deployment of Syria observers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan’s deputy told the Security Council that the swift deployment of more observers to Syria was needed despite continued risks and persistent violence, council diplomats told Reuters.

Jean-Marie Guehenno told the 15-nation council in New York that deploying more unarmed military observers “would have a potential to change the political dynamics on the ground,” a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Another envoy confirmed the remarks.

