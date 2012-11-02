FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian killings on video appear to be war crime, UN says
November 2, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Syrian killings on video appear to be war crime, UN says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A video appearing to show Syrian rebels killing soldiers who had surrendered must be verified but appears to constitute a war crime that should be prosecuted, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.

“Like other videos of this sort, it’s difficult to verify immediately in terms of location, who’s involved. We need to examine this carefully. It will be examined carefully,” U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing.

“But the allegations are that these these were soldiers who were no longer combatants. And therefore, at this point it looks very likely that this is a war crime, another one,” he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mark Heinrich)

