UN council urge Syria to live up to ceasefire pledge-Rice
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 6 years

UN council urge Syria to live up to ceasefire pledge-Rice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 10 (Reuters) - Members of the U.N. Security Council expressed deep concern about the level of commitment to a ceasefire the Syrian government has demonstrated so far, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.

She added that the 15-nation body may soon face a “moment of truth” when it will have to decide whether or not to increase pressure on the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has shown no signs of complying with a Tuesday deadline to withdraw forces from towns and stop using heavy weapons.

Her remarks appeared to be aimed at Russia and China, which have twice vetoed resolutions condemning Assad’s 13-month assault on pro-democracy protesters but have recently supported several council statements backing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan’s peace plan.

