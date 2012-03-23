FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN rights forum extends mandate of investigators on Syria
March 23, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 6 years ago

UN rights forum extends mandate of investigators on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday condemned what it called “sharply escalating” and widespread violations committed by Syrian forces and extended the mandate of its investigators documenting crimes against humanity including executions and torture.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution presented by Denmark on behalf of the European Union (EU) which prolongs the commission of inquiry’s mandate through its September session.

The vote was 41 states in favour, with three against (China, Cuba and Russia), and two abstentions and one delegation not taking part (Philippines).

Earlier, the Council defeated a proposal by Russia to amend the resolution so it would have also condemned deadly “terrorist attacks” in Damascus and Aleppo earlier this month. Russia’s delegation denounced the EU resolution as “one-sided”.

