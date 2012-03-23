UPDATE 3-UN rights forum extends Syria investigators' mandate

* Adopts EU resolution on widespread crimes by Syrian forces

* Says perpetrators must be brought to justice

* China, Russia vote against text

* Mediator Annan going to Moscow, Beijing this weekend

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA, March 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council condemned on Friday what it called “sharply escalating” violations by Syrian forces and extended the mandate of its investigators documenting crimes against humanity that include executions and torture.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution presented by Denmark on behalf of the European Union which prolongs the commission of inquiry’s mandate through its September session.

Voting on the measure followed the pattern of divisions that has stymied U.N. efforts to reach a consensus on tackling the Syrian crisis, with China, Cuba and Russia all giving it the thumbs-down.

A total of 41 states voted in favour, with two abstentions and one delegation absent.

“This resolution focuses on accountability for human rights violations committed by the Syrian authorities. Perpetrators must be held to account,” Denmark’s ambassador Steffen Smidt told the talks.

U.S. ambassador Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe, whose country co-sponsored the resolution, said it “renews and significantly strengthens the work of the commission of inquiry.”

The vote reflected growing international unity on Syria and the “increasing isolation of the three countries which stood alone to oppose the text”, she said in a statement.

Russian diplomat Vladimir Zheglov said the resolution was “one-sided” and would not foster a peace settlement, despite a “positive trend” that included work by Kofi Annan, joint special envoy of the U.N. and Arab League.

In a rare moment of international unity on Wednesday, Russia and China joined the rest of the U.N. Security Council in throwing its weight behind the former U.N. secretary general to end the conflict.

China’s ambassador Liu Zhenmin said on Friday that his country was a strong advocate for political dialogue in Syria to find a peaceful solution to the crisis and it backed efforts by Annan, who is due in Moscow and then Beijing this weekend.

‘ESCALATING VIOLATIONS’

Friday’s resolution called on investigators to “conduct and continuously update a mapping exercise of gross violations of human rights since March 2011, including an assessment of casualty figures.”

More than 8,000 people have died in the year since the uprising began against President Bashar al-Assad, the United Nations says.

The U.N. team, led by Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro, said in a report last month that Syrian forces have shot dead unarmed women and children, shelled residential areas and tortured wounded protesters in hospital under orders from the “highest level” of army and government officials.

It has drawn up a confidential list of people suspected of ordering crimes against humanity for future prosecution.

In New York on Friday, Pinheiro told reporters his investigators were receiving up-to-date information from the field and had noticed a new trend in the conflict.

Based on interviews with refugees in neighboring countries fewer people were being killed by excessive force used by the military to break up protests, he said, while more were dying as a result of military operations against entire towns, possibly intended as “collective punishment.”

The Human Rights Council resolution explicitly refers to calls by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay for the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for investigation.

It condemned “sharply escalating” violations of human rights and freedoms by Syrian authorities.

These included arbitrary executions, excessive use of force and the killing and persecution of protesters, refugees, human rights activists and journalists, as well as arbitrary detention, disappearances and torture, including of children and bombardments of residential areas of towns.

It called for Syrian military and armed forces to withdraw to their barracks and lift the “blockade” of cities under siege including Homs, Deraa and Zabadani. Authorities should allow safe and unhindered access for aid workers to reach the needy.

Syria’s ambassador, Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, said the text failed to reflect the reality on the ground, including crimes committed by armed gangs, and the negative impact of sanctions.

The latest condemnation would “only make the situation worse”, and sponsors of the text - including Britain, France and the United States - didn’t care about the victims, he said.

Earlier, the Council defeated a proposal by Russia to amend the resolution so it would have also condemned deadly “terrorist attacks” in Damascus and Aleppo this month.