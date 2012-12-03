FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN pulls "non-essential" Syria staff due insecurity
December 3, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

UN pulls "non-essential" Syria staff due insecurity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Monday it was withdrawing “all non-essential international staff” from Syria due to the worsening security situation, and was restricting remaining staff to the capital.

Up to 25 of about 100 international staff could leave this week, it said, adding that more armoured vehicles were needed following attacks on humanitarian aid convoys sometimes caught in crossfire between Syrian government and rebel forces.

“The U.N. has decided to send all non-essential international staff out of Syria and to halt all field trips outside of the capital for now,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

